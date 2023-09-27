Super Bowl Halftime show 2024: Usher set to incorporate pole dancers? Find out

It was after months of speculation that the official word came out about who would be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show for 2024. And this week, it was confirmed that Usher would be the one to grace the stage next year. As soon as the news came out, many details in regard to his performances continued to pour in. It seems that Usher is planning to add pole dancing to his performance in 2024. Here is what the new report says about this. Read on.

Usher plans to add pole dancing to his performance

As the news of Usher Raymond taking up the stage for the 2024 Superbowl Halftime show came out, there is more to know about his performance. Usher has often featured exotic dancers in his shows, a tradition he intends to uphold during the Super Bowl halftime show. However, he is keen on presenting a more tasteful and family-friendly version of the performance, recognizing that viewers of all ages will be tuning in. Page Six reports that sources close to the artist have revealed that Usher plans to include pole dancers who will be dressed in a manner that maintains the event's family-friendly image.

In addition to the pole dancers, Usher intends to bring another unique element to the show by incorporating dancers on roller skates. This blend of athleticism and artistry aims to set his performance apart from those of other iconic Super Bowl halftime performers like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince, and Michael Jackson.

In the past, a lot of singers have had to face controversy in light of what happened in the event. As of the time of writing, Usher's team remains tight-lipped about the specifics of his performance, indicating that they are still working on the details. It was only about his excitement for the show that he said "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before." It will be interesting to see what the show looks like next year. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Usher opens up about his connection with Beyoncé; reveals he chaperoned her at 14