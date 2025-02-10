Super Bowl Halftime Show: Samuel L. Jackson Surprises Fans as He Opens For Kendrick Lamar in His Iconic Getup

Samuel L. Jackson turned out to be the surprise guest for Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl Halftime performance. The Marvel star donned a red and blue suit with stars on the blazer, making him look like America’s Uncle Sam.

While the audiences would have expected various musicians to have stepped in for the opening of the act during the game, they would have clearly not thought of the veteran actor to take over the show.

Meanwhile, Jackson was not the only one to have surprised the viewers of the game. SZA performed hits like All the Stars and Luther in the halftime show, where the audience cheered and danced from the stands.

While the performances between the games kept the viewers and the organizers busy, the highlight of the show was a beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

The camera panned right in the face of Lamar when the hosts repeatedly mentioned the rapper’s name during the show. Without creating much chaos, the former just smiled at the device when Not Like Us was performed at the Super Bowl.

Moreover, Lil Wayne too was on the list to make a surprise guest appearance during the show. However, when the artist was replaced with Lamar, he opened up about feeling disheartened on social media.

Lil Wayne stated, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown,” in a new Instagram video. He further added, “I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. And so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The rappers eventually came on mutual terms and the latter wished Lamar the best for his performance at the event.