Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira to honour Kobe Bryant, will celebrate Latino culture for halftime show

Ahead of the major Super Bowl LIV game on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira addressed a media briefing and revealed that the two stars have been working non-stop to deliver an epic 12-minute performance. With their halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will make history as they will be the first two Latina stars to to take the Super Bowl stage by storm. While addressing the media before Sunday's big game in Miami, Shakira revealed that that plan to celebrate life in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who lost his life in a deadly helicopter crash.

Shakira said, "I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

The Latino stars are also hopeful that their halftime performance will be an inspiration to kids from minority communities. The 'Hips don't Lie' singer said their Sunday performance will be proof that they're "redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background."

She added, "It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say."

Lopez also echoed similar sentiments and said, "When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world to be able to have that, to see that. Two Latina's doing this at this time, in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us. For me I'm very proud to be able to help push forth that message."

