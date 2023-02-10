Super Bowl LVII: In between NFL fever WWE’s brilliant commercial of 1999 goes viral

As Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, NFL fans have been ecstatic across the globe. Even the people who do not like sports are also excited because of the exclusive performances and commercials. Some fans are even expecting WWE to bring back the legendary commercial of Wrestlemania 39 which they did back in 1999.

1999 WWE Commercial

Wrestling was one of the trendiest sports back in 1999 and it could bring attention to millions of people. WWE went all in to promote Wrestlemania 15 at the time of the Super Bowl commercial back then and got creative with their budgets and resources.

WWE decided to push their brand in the eyes of the audience by bringing out all the big stars signed with the company to promote the event along with WWE president Vince Mcmahon himself making an appearance at the end. The big stars included Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Dwayne Johnson, Kane, Mick Foley, and more.

The commercial was used by the WWE company that they are aware of the attitude era of that time. This brilliant yet crazy commercial starts with Stone Cold (Steve Austin) hitting the WWE employee with a chair similar to that of the matches while Mankind mentions a well-intended pun just when a stuntman fell from the building.

This WWE commercial was well-taken at the time with the wrestlers trying to promote their company as wholesome and family friendly. It was amusing to see big wrestling stars acting as normal while failing to get out of their characters.

Fans are hoping that the 2023 Super Bowl brings out this commercial back.