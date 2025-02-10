Super Bowl Trailer Of Marvel’s Thunderbolt: Here’s Everything That You Might Have Missed; From The Void to Dark Avengers

A lot is coming from Marvel Studios that can bring back the good old days for the movies as well as for the die-hards of superhero action entries. With Thunderolts coming out soon, a second trailer has surprised everyone during the highly acclaimed Super Bowl games.

In case you might have missed out on things that are important in the recently dropped trailer, we are here to have you covered.

The Void

Marvel is repeating its age-old drama and introducing a superhero, but in the form of a powerful villain. Those who are familiar with the comics might know that Sentry has a darker side. Now before we are introduced to a Superman sort of character in Marvel movies, we can see The Void doing its stuff in the trailer.

Lewis Pullman’s normal and sort of soft voice, which was noticed in the first trailer, can be heard being deep and dark. Similarly, he is kicking the not-so-good guys, disabling Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and also turning people into shadows. We can even see New York City being gripped into darkness.

Anti-heroes

One thing we all know is that none of the members of this new team-up are heroes. Be it Bucky Barnes or Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent. Even Black Widow is defined as an antihero in the comics. Then again, we have two of the greatest villains, Olga Kurylenko’s Task Master and Hanna John-Kamen’s Ghost.

Dark Avengers

Val is heard saying there are no Avengers at present in the MCU, and thus she might be planning to bring her own Avengers into the game. With this new lineup, who are all mostly villains, we are introduced to Dark Avengers.

New Avengers Tower

The old Avengers tower is now under the command of Val. While it has no bright part remaining, the tower might be a place of experiment or a facility where Sentry is made.

Bucky is aware of Val’s plan

We see Bucky Barnes being present for the hearing at the court, looking all angry. He is also the one who is recruiting the Dark Avengers. Could he be winded up in another deal with a villain? Who is Val? Only the movie would explain, but he surely does know the inside story of Val and her big plan.