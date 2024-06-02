‘Super Fan Alert': Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Reaction To Blake Shelton And Post Malone's Possible Collab

Rapper and singer Post Malone recently shared a snippet of his latest track with country music icon Blake Shelton, on Instagram. On Thursday, 23 May, fans could see the short video clip of the 28-year-old rapper vibing to the latest upbeat track in the studio. Malone had tagged Shelton in the caption with a beer emoji.

While Shelton, 47, in his X post, was seen watching Malone’s video and dancing to the beats of the unnamed song while sipping a drink. He was enjoying, “Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke and I'm 'bout to get on a buzz...I'm 'bout to get on a roll.” The lyrics, an upbeat-sound track highlight partying on a Friday night.

Malone’s shift in the music style and the unexpected collaboration have generated a lot of intrigue among fans. The new song is the latest in the transition from rap to country.

Gwen Stefani reacts as a ‘Superfan’ on Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s collaboration

The potential partnership has garnered excitement from Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani whose comments read as "Can't handle this...much cool and cute!! Superfan alert! Well, The No Doubt frontwoman was reinstated, and lots of excitement about her husband's musical venture.

The comment section saw a flurry of reaction by fans who were eager over the upcoming track. “This country album bout to break records when you drop it bro!" wrote a user while another happily opined "Entering country music with all the big hitters."

Post Malone Country crooning: Duet with Beyoncé album, Cowboy Carter, and more!

Well, earlier this year, Post Malone garnered a lot of attention for an unexpected duet with Beyonce in her album, Cowboy Carter. Malone and Beyonce were featured in the track, LEVII’s JEANS, where both showed a desire to be in their partner’s jeans.

Apart from collaborating with Beyoncé, Malone teamed with Morgan Wallen for the country track I Had Some Help. The song was released on May 10 and explored themes of heartbreak. In April, the first glimpse of the song was seen in a 17-second clip on TikTok. The song has the right fusion of country and pop music.

Malone’s transition to country music saw positive affirmations, especially after his live performance of I Had Some Help at the Stagecoach musical festival. On May 16, Post Malone made a surprise appearance at the Academy of Country Music Award. He performed an unreleased song and hinted at more country tracks in the future.