Super Junior member Kyuhyun shares adorable photos with his nephews and fans thought it was his kids

Super Junior member Kyuhyun took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with his twin nephews to celebrate their first birthday. While fans couldn't stop gushing over the photos, they - for a moment - thought that he was posting photos of his own children.

We are sorry if you catch a baby fever after reading this piece but we cannot help it, we couldn't stop ourselves from talking about Kyuhyun's recent photos. It had just been a few hours since EXO singer Chen announced that he was getting married and is expecting his firstborn with his fiancee. The singer made the announcement through a sweet handwritten letter. While K-Pop fans were wrapping their heads around the news and celebrating his joy, Super Junior member Kyuhyun took to Instagram and left hearts melting.

The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share photos with his nephews. The twins celebrated their first birthday this week and Kyuhyun took to social media to celebrate the special occasion with a few photos with the munchkins. The singer shared eight photos with the adorable kids and wrote, "Celebrating my nephews' first birthdays".

Check out the heartwarming photos below:

While the cute pictures left his fans gushing, several fans thought the twins were his kids for a moment. "For a sec i thought he is announcing that he is already married with babies," a fan confessed. "This gave me a mini heart attack," added another. "omg i saw the picture and thought it said proudly shows off his sons," added another. "For a moment I thought they were his babies .......read too much pregnancy news today," another Super Junor fan wrote, hinting at Chen's announcement.

