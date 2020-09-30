Super Junior member Ryeowook pens an apology for fans after he confirms dating former TAHITI member Ari

  1. Home
Super Junior member Ryeowook confirmed he is dating former TAHITI member Ari. The singer apologised to fans, E.L.F.s, for the way the news broke out and addressed the malicious rumours spreading against Ari.
Super Junior member Ryeowook dropped jaws when news broke out that he is dating former TAHITI member and currently an actress Ari. The news was confirmed by his label SJ Label. They also revealed that they began dating recently. A few hours after the news, Ryeowook took to group's official online fan community Lysn and penned a heartfelt note to fans, formally known as E.L.F.s, where he apologised for revealing his partner in the way it turned out to be. 

As reported by AllKPop, the singer began by stating that nothing will change the fact that the fandom is hurt with the news. When he sat down to think about it, he did not know where to start and how to address the fandom. He spent a lot of time debating. "I'm so sorry for revealing the person that I'm seeing to you all this way. When I think about it all now, I think many E.L.Fs showed me respect and privacy even during the days leading up to my relationship with this person, and I should have acted with more concern for your respect. I'm reflecting on my actions, and I think the current confusion is a result of my lack of respect," the idol wrote. 

Ryeowook addressed the malicious comments about his girlfriend and said that though it is true that he is dating the person everyone's talking about, there are numerous misunderstandings that are spreading. "The numerous misunderstandings which are being spread around as if they were true, none of those things have ever come across my mind or in conversation, they are all far from the truth," he said. He assured that Super Junior and the fandom are extremely precious to him and he is disappointed with the way so many false rumours are spreading. 

He ended his note by saying that he feels a sense of apology for hurting E.L.F.s. He said he was deeply sorry to the members who received the news of his dating as a surprise. "I will do my best to think and act more carefully from now on. I will become a Ryeowook who can return your faith and support in me with more responsibility than before. I will do my absolute best so that no more harm comes across our Super Junior promotions, which is first and foremost in my heart always," he said. 

