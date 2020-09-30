Super Junior’s Ryeowook is dating THIS former TAHITI member; Label SJ REVEALS how they grew close

Pop icon Ryeowook is reportedly dating former TAHITI member Ari as confirmed by Label SJ. Scroll down for the full scoop.

On September 29, SpoTVNews confirmed that Ryeowook and Ari recently began dating. It is being reported by the publication that the pair reportedly became close after being introduced by an acquaintance. The tabloid also reports that Label SJ has confirmed their relationship.

The agency was quoted saying: “We confirmed that Ryeowook and Ari are in a romantic relationship after they were first close as senior and junior artists.” Previously, there was speculation of the two celebrities dating and Ryeowook announced on his official fan website that he is dating Ari.

After debuting in 2005 with Super Junior, Ryeowook has also performed as a solo artist and as a member of sub-units, as well as in musicals. Ari debuted in 2012 with the girl group TAHITI, and she has been working as an actor in projects such as the play Mom’s Recipe.

