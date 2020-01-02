Super Junior singer Heechul and TWICE star Momo are dating and K Pop fans are crying happy tears

Super Junior singer Heechul and TWICE's Japanese singer Momo are reportedly dating. The news of their relationship has left K-Pop fans jumping with joy.

K-Pop fans are having a great start to 2020. They rang in the New Year with BTS' Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook counting down to New Year's with singer Post Malone and others in New York City. And now, news broke out that two popular K-Pop singers are dating. It has been revealed that Super Junior singer Kim Heechul is dating TWICE's Japanese member Momo Momo. The news was confirmed by both the artists’ management agencies.

“After getting along as close colleagues of show business, the two have recently started liking and dating each other,” Kim’s agency, Label SJ, said. TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment also confirmed the same in a statement, Inquirer.net reported. Market News had reported about their dating back in August. However, the stars' agencies denied the news at the time. The report also revealed Heechul and Momo crossed paths during a program together in 2017.

Following the news, fans took to social media and shared their joy over the relationship. "CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS ICONIC COUPLE," a fan tweeted. "Wow congrats. Now that's a powerful couple. Momo is such a sweet adorable person and Heechul is so caring and funny and respectful. He will take good care of her I'm sure. Congratulations again!" another fan wrote. "Heechul has been a big fan of Momo since forever :") I'm happy their relationship developed once they got closer, please everyone support them and respect them, they're both grown up peoples with their own will not your dolls," requested another shipper.

What do you think about Heechul and Momo dating? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: BTS own New York Times Square as they enthrall thousands with smashing New Year's eve performance

Read More