'Super Nostalgic': Amanda Kloots Celebrates Son Elvis’ 5th Birthday, Remembering Late Husband Nick Cordero In Post

Known for her amazing words in the recently launched books, Amanda Kloots celebrated her son Elvis’ fifth birthday. She took time to detail the birth of her son, whom she shares with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

The actress, who was also seen in one of the legendary movies, The Irishman, shed light on how Cordero instantly became a happy father during the birth of their son.

Amanda Kloots celebrates Elvis Cordero’s birthday

Amanda Kloots, who is widely known to be the author of the children's book Tell Me Your Dreams, is a proud mother of her son, Elvis Cordero.

The author celebrated her son's birthday on Monday, June 10, and shared two birthday posts on social media, one of which happens to be a heartfelt one. Along with sharing a few pictures, she also wrote a sweet yet emotional post that even talked about Elvis’ late father, Nick Cordero, in the first post.

In the initial post, her followers can see pictures of when Elvis was born. These photos shared on her personal Instagram account also showed Kloots in maternity care while the Canadian actor looked after his son and wife.

A picture of the celebrity couple also showed them smiling together and holding Elvis, while another picture showed Cordero alone was holding the recently born Elvis.

While sharing all these unforgettable memories of her with the whole family, Kloots wrote, “June 10, 2019 At 6:41am Elvis Eduardo Cordero was born after 56 hours of labor!!!” wishing her son Happy Birthday.

She went on to add, “ I’m super nostalgic today,” asking her followers to forgive her for posting a huge carousel of photos.

The TV personality then recalled the beautiful days with her husband, stating, “I don’t think you ever feel as close to your partner” as on the day of your child’s birthday.

Calling Cordero “the cutest new dad...” Kloots also told how Elvis was in the NICU for the first few days until she got strong. The star mom also detailed how Nick Cordero was “there every two minutes and taking every friend and family member to see his new son!”

“He was SO PROUD,” she stated.

In another post, Elvis was seen wearing an NHL Los Angeles Kings uniform, where Kloots stated, “He’s officially 5 and ready for the NHL!”

Amanda Kloot and Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero met on the set of Bullets Over Broadway in 2014, a play for which Cordero earned a Tony nomination. They got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2019.

However, in March 2020, Nick Cordero was admitted to the hospital following COVID-19 complications. After a 94-day battle, he passed away on July 5, 2020.

