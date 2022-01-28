Super Pumped Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Uber’s infamous CEO; Uma Thurman shines as Ariana Huffington

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber just released an extended trailer of the upcoming series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber’s CEO and founder Travis Kalanick. Alongside Levitt, the series also stars Uma Thurman as Huffington Post co-founder Ariana Huffington, along with Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

The biographical series’ official synopsis reads: “The story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences.”

If you didn't know, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book of the same name. You can watch the trailer below:

According to a press release by the network, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the company, "embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley." The description also notes: “Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences."

Also read: Jessica Alba schools Joseph Gordon Levitt on skincare and the results are hilarious; Watch