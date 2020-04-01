Supergirl actress Olivia Nikkanen on testing positive for Coronavirus: This is a scary thing

Olivia Nikkanen reveals she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram and explained her symptoms and how she is keeping up.

Another Hollywood celebrity has contracted the novel COVID-19 virus. Supergirl star Olivia Nikkanen has confirmed she's been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who is also known for her role in The Society, confirmed the news through an Instagram post. The 21-year-old star shared the health update on the social media platform with her fans and colleagues. She revealed that she is feeling better now but she is using an inhaler to help her breathe. "I still have some chest tightness," she revealed.

She confessed the diagnosis and the ailment is "all-consuming." "This is a scary thing. It's all-consuming. I’m glad that I’m okay and that my mom is okay," she said. Nikkanen revealed she documented her symptoms on Instagram throughout the month. She began experiencing body aches and body temperature rise to 99.5 degrees on March 13. On March 14, her fever rose to 102.4 with "terribly body aches and chills," along with "major fatigue."

She eventually lost her sense of smell and taste before she was tested positive for the virus on March 19. Nikkanen explained she has been taking Tylenol for the fever and pain. Nikkanen concentrated on drinking lots of fluids and got plenty of rest.

"I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly," she wrote on Instagram.

Pinkvilla prays for Nikkanen's speedy recovery.

