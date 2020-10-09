  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist’s ex husband Blake Jenner ‘takes full responsibility’ for domestic abuse

Blake Jenner recently admitted that he abused his ex-wife Melissa Benoist over the course of their marriage through a lengthy message on Instagram.
11325 reads Mumbai
Melissa Benoist’s ex husband Blake Jenner admits domestic abuse claimsSupergirl alum Melissa Benoist’s ex husband Blake Jenner ‘takes full responsibility’ for domestic abuse
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Blake Jenner is confirming his abuse against ex Melissa Benoist in a lengthy message. The 28-year-old actor confirmed the story after the 32-year-old actress released an emotional video in November of 2019, in which she revealed she is a domestic violence survivor and she suffered months of domestic abuse at the hands of a younger partner, who is now confirmed to be Blake.

 

“Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019. Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself,” he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Jenner (@blakedaflake) on

“When I was 20 years old, I met a woman and we fell in love. I didn’t realize the magnitude of it back then, but in retrospect, as great as the love that was shared between us, the shared brokenness that stemmed from our childhoods proved to be greater. The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility. In a way, I think for the both of us, our marriage was a potential for redemption of sorts. Even in those moments where I was determined to leave because it would have been the healthier choice, I felt as though I couldn’t leave when someone I loved was asking me to stay. It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in codependency, which had dire consequences. We were both young and left so much of our brokenness to fester for too long,” he continued.

 

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically.” Melissa filed for divorce from Blake in 2016.

 

ALSO READ: Supergirl star Melissa Benoist REVEALS she suffered domestic violence; Details Inside

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Melissa Benoist CONFIRMS Supergirl is ending after 6 seasons; Says the role ‘changed life for the better’
Supergirl star Melissa Benoist REVEALS she suffered domestic violence; Details Inside
Chris Wood PRAISES wife Melissa Benoist for revealing her domestic violence incidents
Kristen Stewart on her film Spencer: I don't want to just play Princess Diana, I want to know her implicitly
Hailey Baldwin shares snaps from her & Justin Bieber's pizza night; Kylie Jenner says she's coming next month
Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to star in Tom Holland's Spider Man 3; To replace Tony as Peter's mentor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement