Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist’s ex husband Blake Jenner ‘takes full responsibility’ for domestic abuse

Blake Jenner recently admitted that he abused his ex-wife Melissa Benoist over the course of their marriage through a lengthy message on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actor confirmed the story after the 32-year-old actress released an emotional video in November of 2019, in which she revealed she is a domestic violence survivor and she suffered months of domestic abuse at the hands of a younger partner, who is now confirmed to be Blake.

“Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019. Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself,” he wrote.

“When I was 20 years old, I met a woman and we fell in love. I didn’t realize the magnitude of it back then, but in retrospect, as great as the love that was shared between us, the shared brokenness that stemmed from our childhoods proved to be greater. The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility. In a way, I think for the both of us, our marriage was a potential for redemption of sorts. Even in those moments where I was determined to leave because it would have been the healthier choice, I felt as though I couldn’t leave when someone I loved was asking me to stay. It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in codependency, which had dire consequences. We were both young and left so much of our brokenness to fester for too long,” he continued.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically.” Melissa filed for divorce from Blake in 2016.

