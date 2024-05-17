Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Gets Release Date As Director Craig Gillespie Comes On Board

The big movie is coming to theaters on June 26, 2026. DC and Warner Bros. revealed this on Tuesday. This movie is the second one to get a release date since James Gunn and Peter Safran started working with DC Studios. The first movie is Superman, which James Gunn is filming now. It's planned to come out in July 2025.

Director Craig Gillespie was chosen by Gunn and Safran to guide Supergirl. The movie stars Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon. She'll portray Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. The script, written by Ana Nogueira, is based on the comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. This movie will be different from the Supergirl series on the CW, offering a fresh perspective on the character.

According to reports, Supergirl is set to begin filming this fall. Additionally, DC Studios is working on a Batman movie directed by Andy Muschietti.

Anticipated Premiere: Mortal Kombat 2 Set for 2025

Warner Bros. also revealed release dates for several other big movies, along with Supergirl. New Line's Mortal Kombat 2 is set to premiere on Oct. 24, 2025. Simon McQuoid will be back to direct, with a script by Jeremy Slater based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The sequel boasts an ensemble cast featuring Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle, Martyn Ford, alongside Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Todd Garner, James Wan, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh, and Toby Emmerich are on board as producers.

New Line's Companion will start off the year, hitting theaters on Jan. 10, 2025. This sci-fi thriller is produced by Zach Cregger, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures, along with Roy Lee from Vertigo. Drew Hancock is directing. The cast includes Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, alongside Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

The maverick-producing horror team behind Companion and last year’s Barbarian is also the creative force making Weapons, which Warners will open on Jan. 16, 2026. Cregger is directing that film, which stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Warner Bros. reveals release date for Margie Claus animated holiday film

Warner Bros. also revealed the release date for the animated holiday film Margie Claus, scheduled to debut on Nov. 5, 2027. Melissa McCarthy lends her voice to the title role and is producing the Warner Bros. Animation project with her husband and producing partner, Ben Falcone, and Pilar Flynn.

ALSO READ: Rick and Morty Anime: Makers Share First Synopsis; Here's What It is About