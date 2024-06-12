Superhero Series The Boys To Conclude With Its Fifth Season; Showrunner Eric Kripke REVEALS ‘Plan’

As the release date of The Boys season four inches closer, showrunner Eric Kripke made a bittersweet announcement. The beloved superhero show will be concluded with its fifth and final season. However, he urged fans to brace for a “gory, epic, moist climax!”

The Boys season five will be its final season

The beginning of the end is here! Just two days ahead of season four’s release, Kripke revealed the show’s future plans. “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!” He wrote on X (formally Twitter).

He revealed that this had been his plan all along but kept it a secret until he got the “final OK from Vought.” Earlier, the showrunner had shared his vision of creating five seasons of the series to justify the story and the characters. When the fifth season was announced on May 14, it did not mention that it would be the last season, so the theorizing continued.

The news has been confirmed from the horse’s mouth, so fans must brace themselves to say goodbye to their rogue superheroes!

What is The Boys all about?

It’s an Amazon Prime Video superhero series, but it couldn’t be more unlike the quintessential superhero project. So far, people have seen the cape-clad heroes' strength, god-like superiority, and innate nature to use their powers for good.

Contrary to that, The Boys explores the possibilities of what could happen if the beloved superheroes went rogue with their powers. The show portrayed the characters in a grey light, which kept the audience intrigued.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. In the fourth season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play Joe Kessler.

The show’s success led to multiple spinoff projects at Amazon, including the animated anthology The Boys Presents Diabolical and the live-action superhero college series Gen V.

The Boys Season 4 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 13.