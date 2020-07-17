Superman actor Henry Cavill sports a tank top and assembles a PC to leave the internet thirsty

Henry Cavill took to Instagram and shared a video of assembling a computer. The actor's video unexpectedly blew up social media.

When we saw Henry Cavill's name trending on social media platforms, little did we think it would involve a video of him assembling a PC. The Justice League star has been homebound like several other stars courtesy the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The actor has been in the news for his comments on Justice League Snyder Cut and his wish to continue donning the Superman cape. However, today, he left fans weak on their knees with a basic video of assembling a computer at home.

The video featured the superhero actor sporting a tank top while he held the tools in his hands and concentrated on getting the computer in place. Cavill flaunted his heavily built body as he was engrossed in completing the task. He shared the video with the caption, "All The Parts This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before." The video had fans proclaiming that The Witcher actor has introduced a new kind of p**n.

"THIS IS FIRST CLASS P**N," a comment on the video. "This is a gift to the internet. Thanks man. We needed this!" added another fan. Check out a few more tweets below:

I never thought I would get turned on by watching Henry Cavill set up a gaming computer but here I am. pic.twitter.com/kL58dRqPuf — Sharlie527 (@Sharlie527) July 17, 2020

I don't always have a celebrity crush but when I do it's Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/YJnQ52jiKb — Ladee Danger (@Brttnymchlle) July 16, 2020

I don’t remember seeing so much thirst for Henry in twitter.

Baby is getting more famous. #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/k6PiC4y9E3 — Sergio Cavill (@HenryCav69) July 17, 2020

Oh to be a PC built by Henry Cavill — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) July 16, 2020

I wish I were a PC so Henry Cavill would work on me — Jess Cogswell (@jessacogs) July 16, 2020

I need Henry Cavill to fix everything in my house.. I’ll start with my bedroom! #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/Vql46PhbOD — Liz Ganim (@ganim_liz) July 16, 2020

What did you think of the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The Witcher. While fans wait for the new season, the actor recently spoke about the ongoing rumours surrounding Superman. Speaking with Variety, he said, "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, ‘No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.’”

“But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again," he said.

Variety

