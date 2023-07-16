Superman Legacy: David Corenswet aka Clark Kent to lock horns with The Authority in James Gunn's film?

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated superhero film backed by the famous DC Studios is set to start rolling very soon. The movie, which is set to narrate a revamped origin story of the legendary character Superman, features talented actor David Corenswet in the titular role. Superman Legacy will mark DC Studios' first-ever outing with the renowned filmmaker James Gunn, who is best known for his MCU outings. Interestingly, the speculations regarding the lead antagonist of Superman Legacy have been doing rounds now, leaving the fans curious.

Superman aka Clark Kent to lock horns with The Authority in James Gunn's film?

According to the latest reports published by The Direct, the upcoming James Gunn directorial will present a completely different journey of its lead character Superman, while compared to the DC Studio's previous origin story Man Of Steel. For the unversed, the 2013-released Henry Cavill starrer majorly focused on Superman's Kryptonian lineage, his bond with human foster parents, his love story with Lois Lane, and his battle with antagonist General Zod.

But Superman Legacy, which will majorly focus on Superman aka Clark Kent's life in his mid-20s, will reportedly feature him locking horns with the famous DC superhero team, The Authority. The speculations on this new storyline started doing rounds after the makers, especially director James Gunn confirmed that the David Corenswet starrer is featuring some of the most famous DC characters, including the Green Lantern and Hawkgirl.



ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: DC superheroes Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and others to make appearance in James Gunn’s film