Superman Legacy: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s film?

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated upcoming DC project has been making headlines lately with the speculations about its lead actors. The movie, which is helmed by the celebrated filmmaker James Gunn, is currently in its pre-production stage. As reported earlier, the filmmaker, who recently joined DC and is set to revamp the DC Universe, is planning to retell Superman's origin story with his ambitious film. The latest updates have confirmed that Superman Legacy has finally got its lead actors.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman Legacy

The latest reports by Deadline suggest that David Corenswet has been roped in to play the celebrated superhero Superman and Clark Kent, in the upcoming James Gunn directorial. The actor, who is best known for his performance in Pearl, reportedly bagged the part after his successful audition and costume test which were held in the presence of director James Gunn and DC Co-CEO Peter Safran. The reports suggest that the final round of screen tests took place over two days with the contenders for the role of Superman, with an entire day for all three actors in the complete Superman costume.

Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was vying for the role of Lois Lane along with Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Briderton fame Pheobe Dyneor, in the final rounds. The actress successfully bagged the part after impressing James Gunn and his team with both her screen test and look tests. According to Deadline reports, the actress is at the top of the list of women to play Lois Lane following a successful audition, which is described as the best of the process.

Superman Legacy lead pair to skip Comic-Con

As per the reports, DC Studios was keen to finalise its lead pair before the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is expected to being on June 30, at midnight. Even though Warner Bros and DC have confirmed to be participating in the upcoming San Deigo Comic-Con which is slated to be held in July, this year, there is a change in plans. Earlier the studio was expected to officially introduce the new Superman and Lois Lane at the Comic-Con. But now, it has been confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will skip the prestigious event, as the strike guidelines state that no actors can promote any projects during this period.

