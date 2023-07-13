Superman Legacy: DC superheroes Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and others to make appearance in James Gunn’s film

Superman Legacy is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the prestigious banner, DC Studios. The much-awaited project marks renowned filmmaker James Gunn's first onscreen collaboration with DC after he stepped in as the co-CEO of the studio. David Corenswet is set to play the titular character Superman aka Clark Kent in the project, which will feature Rachel Brosnahan in the role of his lady love and Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane. Recently, Vanity Fair revealed a massive update on the Superman Legacy supporting cast.

DC superheroes Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and others will appear in Superman Legacy

As per the reports by Vanity Fair, some famous superheroes of DCU, including Green Lantern aka Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl aka Shiera Sanders Hall, and Mister Terrific aka Michael Holt will play supporting roles in Superman Legacy. The latest updates confirmed that Nathan Fillion will appear in the role of Green Lantern in James Gunn's film, while Isabela Merced has been roped in to play Hawkgirl.

It is also confirmed that Edi Gathegi will portray the role of Mister Terrific in the David Corenswet starrer, which is set to go on floors very soon. The reports also suggest that more DC superheroes will be a part of the upcoming Superman film. The makers will drop a major update on the film's extensive star cast of the superhero film, very soon.

About Superman Legacy

As reported earlier, Superman Legacy will focus on the 'workplace origin story' of Clark Kent, who identifies his superpower while working as a journalist with Daily Planet. According to director James Gunn, his Superman origin story will solely focus on Kent's life from his mid-20s. The filmmaker and his team are planning to skip the childhood and his Kryptonian backstory in the film, unlike the 2013-released Superman origin story Man of Steel, which featured Henry Cavill in the lead role.

