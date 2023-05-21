Superman Legacy: Director James Gunn puts rumours to rest; Drops a major update on the DC project

James Gunn, the famous Hollywood director recently made headlines after he quit Marvel Studios and joined DC. The talented director has been roped into helm DC Studios' ambitious project Superman Legacy, which is expected to go on floors very soon. So far, there is no official update on the star cast or technical crew of Superman Legacy or any upcoming projects produced by the studio. However, several rumours about DC Studios' new projects have been doing rounds on social media for the last few weeks.

James Gunn puts rumours to rest

The renowned filmmaker, who is evidently annoyed by the rumours about Superman Legacy and the upcoming DC movies, took to his official Twitter handle and cleared the air with a strong statement. "I’m getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter Safran. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favorite traditions)," reads James Gunn's tweet.

The director reveals One of the rumours is Half-true!

Interestingly, James Gunn admitted that one of the rumours going rounds on social media is 'Half-true'. He also dropped a highly exciting update on the pre-production of Superman Legacy, to the much excitement of the film fanatics.

"There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I’m storyboarding Superman Legacy and don’t have time! Have a great day!," further reads his tweet. The filmmaker's revelation has left DC fans highly curious.

Check out James Gunn's tweet, below:

About Superman Legacy

As reported earlier, Henry Cavill is not returning as the celebrated superhero in the much-awaited film. James Gunn and his team are also actively working on the new star cast of the film, and a screen test is expected to be held in June, this year. David Corenswet, who is best known for his role in Pearl, is said to be the top contender to play the role of Superman in the film. Mad Max actor Nicholas Hoult is also said to be in consideration to play the DC superhero in the upcoming movie. A major announcement on the lead cast of Superman Legacy is expected to be out by the second half of 2023.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Here are the top contenders vying to replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in James Gunn’s film