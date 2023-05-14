Superman Legacy: Here are the top contenders vying to replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in James Gunn’s film

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated upcoming DC superhero film has been creating quite a stir with its updates, for some time now. James Gunn, the renowned director who joined DC last year, has been roped in to helm the much-awaited project. Superman Legacy is touted to be a reimagined version of the much-loved superhero's origin story. It has also been confirmed that Henry Cavill, who earned immense love for his portrayal of Superman in Man Of Steel and its sequels, is not returning.

Who will replace Henry Cavill Superman Legacy?

As you may know, along with Henry Cavill who played Clark Kent aka Superman, Amy Adams, who essayed the role of Lois Lane in Man Of Steel and its sequels, is not returning to the new DC project. According to the latest reports published by Hollywood Reporter, director James Gunn and his team, who have been actively working on the casting of the project, have shortlisted top contenders to play the roles of Superman and Lois Lane, in the highly anticipated project.

David Corenswet, who is best known for his role in Pearl, is said to be the top contender to play the role of Clark Kent aka Superman in the film. The reports suggest that the talented actor is set to go for the screen test for the roles, which will likely take place after Memorial Day or early June, this year. Hollywood Reports suggest that two more popular actors have been considered for the role, but the names are not disclosed yet. But, it has been revealed that Jacob Elordi, who was earlier rumoured to be shortlisted for the role, was never actually considered.

Who will play Lois Lane?

Along with Superman, the role of Lois Lane, which is essayed by Amy Adams in the Man Of Steel series, is also set to get a new face in Superman Legacy. As per the reports, Sex Education fame actress Emma Mackey, Emmy-award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan who is best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor; and Scream VI actress Samara Weaving are being considered to play the role of the talented news reporter, in James Gunn's film. However, it is yet to be revealed who will make it to the screen tests of the film.

James Gunn's Superman and Lois Lane

As reported earlier, James Gunn wants to cast actors who are in their mid-twenties, for the roles of Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, in Superman Legacy. The director is intending to showcase the characters as younger, compared to the Man Of Steel series. "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug," stated James Gunn in a recent interview. A major announcement on the finalised star cast of Superman Legacy is expected to be out by the second half of 2023, mostly in August or September.

