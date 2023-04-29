Superman Legacy: Here's what director James Gunn is looking for in his version of Clark Kent

Superman is unarguably one of the most loved superhero characters ever made in history. Recently, it was confirmed that DC Movies is set to be back with yet another film based on the much-loved hero. The project, which has been officially titled Superman Legacy, is helmed by renowned filmmaker James Gunn. Expectations are riding high on the film, which is reportedly based on the origin story of Clark Kent aka Superman.

James Gunn reveals what he is looking for in his version of Clark Kent

In his recent interview with Variety, director James Gunn opened up about his ambitious project, and revealed what he is looking for, in his version of Clark Kent aka Superman. “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” said the excited filmmaker. “It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug,” he added.

Superman Legacy is yet to get its leading man

James Gunn, in his chat with Variety, also confirmed that Superman Legacy is yet to get its leading man. DC Films and the filmmaker are currently busy considering all possible famous faces to essay the role of Superman aka Clark Kent in the much-awaited project, which is expected to go on floors very soon. As per the reports, the makers are considering an actor who is in his early to mid-twenties, to play the role.

Henry Cavill is not returning

The celebrated actor, who played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman, Justice League, and a few other DC films, has officially exited from Superman Legacy. Even though Henry Cavill hinted at returning as the celebrated character in the next film, it was soon revealed that he is not being considered for the role. The news has left the Superman fans, who considered Cavill the perfect choice for the role, totally disappointed.

