Superman Legacy: Here's when screen test for the leading man of James Gunn’s movie will begin; Details inside

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated DC Studios project is expected to go on floors very soon. The upcoming Superman film, which is helmed by the renowned director James Gunn, has been garnering the attention of cine-goers these days with the speculations on its star cast. Superman Legacy, which reportedly intends to retell the origin story of DC Studios' most famous superhero, is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming superhero projects of 2025. Now, the latest reports suggest that the film is set to get its leading man very soon.

Screen test for Superman Legacy hero to begin soon

As per the reports, the screen test to find the leading man of Superman Legacy is set to begin soon. The latest updates suggest that director James Gunn and his team are planning to start the official hunt for the protagonist by the first weekend of June 2023. If the reports are to be believed, the screen test might start rolling on June 3, Saturday, and will end by next week. However, there is no official confirmation on these reports, yet. The team, however, is planning to introduce the leading man of Superman Legacy by mid-2023.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Here are the top contenders vying to replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in James Gunn’s film

Who will play Superman in James Gunn's film?

As reported earlier, director James Gunn and his team have shortlisted some of the finest young talents in Hollywood, to play Superman in the much-awaited project. David Corenswet, who is best known for his role in Pearl, is said to be the top contender to play the role of Superman in the film. Mad Max actor Nicholas Hoult is also said to be in consideration to play the DC superhero in the project.

According to James Gunn, the team is keen to find an actor who is in his mid-twenties, to play the DC superhero in the upcoming film. "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug," said the director, who is set for his first collaboration with DC Studios with the film, in a recent interview.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Director James Gunn puts rumours to rest; Drops a major update on the DC project