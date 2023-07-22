Superman Legacy: James Gunn calls David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan ‘clear protagonists’; shuts down rumors

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated fantasy superhero film is one of the most anticipated upcoming Hollywood projects. The much-awaited DCU project is set to mark the prestigious studio's first onscreen collaboration with James Gunn, the renowned director. Superman Legacy found its lead pair recently, after extensive auditions. David Corenswet has been roped in to play the titular character Superman aka Clark Kent in the film, which will feature Rachel Brosnahan as his lady love and Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane.

Will Clark Kent and Lois Lane get sidelined in Superman Legacy?

The recent reports on the inclusion of other famous DC superheroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific in the film had left audiences skeptical, about the importance of the lead actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's roles in Superman Legacy. It was even rumored that director James Gunn is planning to follow the narrative style of his famous MCU project Guardians of the Galaxy for the upcoming DC project, by introducing more superheroes to the narrative.

The speculations deeply upset the loyal DCU fans, who were already struggling to accept the fact that celebrated star Henry Cavill will not be returning to the role of Superman in the film. Recently, a group of audiences expressed their displeasure over 'sidelining' Clark Kent and Lois Lane to include an ensemble star cast in Superman Legacy on social networking app Threads and opined that this move might take away the real essence of DCU.

James Gunn puts rumors to rest, reveals 'clear protagonists' of Superman Legacy

However, director James Gunn, who is highly active on Threads these days, immediately rubbished the speculations and put all rumors by making a major revelation. The celebrated filmmaker confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the 'clear protagonists' of Superman Legacy, as the narrative will focus on the journeys of Superman aka Clark Kent and Lois Lane, like the previous films.

"I’ve never used one movie to set up another movie. The other characters are there because they help to tell Superman’s story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois Lane are the very clear protagonists," replied the director to a fan's question, brushing off rumors surrounding the film's plot. James Gunn's revelation came out as a great relief for the DC fans, who were worried about the authenticity of Superman Legacy.

