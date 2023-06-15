Superman Legacy: James Gunn drops exciting update on casting of the leading man, says THIS

James Gunn, the celebrated Hollywood filmmaker left Marvel Studios and joined DC Studios last year, to the much surprise of his fans and cine-goers. The director was soon announced as the new co-head of DC, and later, as the director of the upcoming Superman film. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled Superman: Legacy, is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming Hollywood films. The casting of the DC project is now nearing its final stages, and James Gunn recently dropped an exciting update on the same.

James Gunn opens up about the casting of Superman: Legacy leading man

The famous filmmaker, who recently made an appearance in the popular podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, dropped an exciting update on the casting of the leading man of Superman: Legacy. Interestingly, James Gunn confirmed that they have done a lot of auditions for the film and its leading man, but nothing has been finalised yet. "Now that we’ve kind of done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down. We’re not done yet," explained the director, who refrained from revealing more details.

However, the latest updates suggest that James Gunn and his team are keen to announce their Clark Kent aka Superman first, and are actively searching for the right actor to step into the shoes of Henry Cavill. Later, the team will get into the auditions for the leading lady, who will replace Amy Addams as Lois Lane in the upcoming project. The casting of the lead antagonist will be kickstarted immediately after DC Studios announce the new Superman and Lois Lane.

The rumored contenders

As reported earlier, James Gunn and his team are also actively working on the new star cast of the film, and a screen test was held in June first week. David Corenswet, who is best known for his role in Pearl, is said to be the top contender to play the role of Superman in the film. Mad Max actor Nicholas Hoult is also considered to play the DC superhero in the upcoming movie. An exciting announcement on the lead cast of Superman Legacy is expected to be out by the second half of 2023.

