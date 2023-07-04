Superman: Legacy team David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and James Gunn to skip Comic-Con; Here’s why

Superman: Legacy, the highly anticipated superhero which is currently in the initial stages of its pre-production, has been making headlines lately due to many reasons. The DCU project, which is helmed by the renowned American filmmaker James Gunn, recently found its lead pair.

David Corenswet, the talented actor who was recently seen in Pearl, is set to play the role of Clark Kent aka Superman, in the film. Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for her performance in the comedy-drama series Marvelous Mrs Maisel, is roped in to play the role of Lois Lane in the film.

James Gunn drops an update on Superman: Legacy team's Comic-Con plans

The celebrated filmmaker, who is highly active on social media these days, has been frequently entertaining his fans and followers with exciting updates on Superman: Legacy. Earlier, it was reported that the makers of the film are planning to officially introduce the cast and crew of Superman: Legacy at the upcoming San Deigo Comic-Con event, which is slated to be held during the final week of this July. However, the makers have now changed their plans.

In a recent Instagram post, a fan asked director James Gunn if he is planning to attend Comic-Con, this time. However, the filmmaker disappointed the fans by revealing he has no plans to attend the event, this year. "I won't be there this year but probably next," wrote Gunn, who replied to the fan's question. Now, it has also been confirmed that along with the Superman: Legacy director, DC Studio Co-CEO Peter Safran is also planning to give Comic-Con, a miss.

Here's why David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will miss Comic-Con

As reported earlier, Warner Bros and DC have already confirmed to be participating in the San Deigo Comic-Con, this year. Earlier the studio was expected to officially introduce the new Superman and Lois Lane of James Gunn's ambitious at the prestigious event. However, now it has been confirmed that the lead actors will give the event a miss. If the reports are to be believed, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were forced to skip the prestigious event, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines do not permit any actors to promote their upcoming projects during this period.

