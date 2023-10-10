Superman Legacy update: James Gunn to shoot David Corenswet starrer ‘all over the world’; Read DEETS

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated new installment of the globally famous movie franchise, is set to go on floors by the beginning of 2024. The DCU project, which is set to mark the renowned director James Gunn's first collaboration with the prestigious banner, has been making headlines quite often with new updates on its star cast and production.

Unlike most of his contemporaries, James Gunn has always been vocal about his future plans for the DCU projects. The renowned filmmaker is often spotted interacting with his fans and followers on major social networking platforms, where he treats the cine-goers with exclusive updates on his ambitious project Superman Legacy. A few days back, Gunn dropped a major update on his shooting plans for the superhero movie.

James Gunn to shoot Superman Legacy 'all over the world'

The renowned filmmaker, who had an interaction with his followers on social networking app Threads, dropped some interesting updates on his shooting plans for Superman Legacy. Interestingly, James Gunn revealed that he is planning to shoot the David Corenswet 'all over the world' unlike the previous installments in the franchise. "No no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta - rest of film in places all over the world," reads the director's Threads app post.

However, James Gunn refrained from divulging other details of the shooting schedules and major locations of Superman Legacy, even though his followers tried to extract more information from him. "That's interesting, which other locations in the world of I may ask?" commented a fan. Gunn, however, replied with a 'zipped mouth' emoji.

Have a look at James Gunn's Threads interaction with his fans, below:

About Superman Legacy

As reported earlier, David Corenswet has been roped in to play the iconic titular character Superman aka Clark Kent, in the much-awaited DC Studios project. Rachel Brosnahan, on the other hand, has been roped in to play the role of Kent's lady love and the reporter of Daily Planet, Lois Lane.

Along with Superman and Lois Lane, many celebrated DC superheroes including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific are set to be a part of Superman Legacy, which reportedly revolves around Clark Kent aka Superman's quest to identify his Kryptonian lineage. However, the makers are yet to finalise the lead antagonist of the movie, Lex Luthor.

