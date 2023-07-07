Superman Legacy Update: Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane to be ‘co-lead’ of James Gunn’s film

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated superhero project helmed by the famous filmmaker James Gunn, has finally found its lead cast. David Corenswet, the popular actor has been roped in to play Superman aka Clark Kent in the film, which features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The filmmaker and the DC Studios team are now busy finalizing another pivotal character in the film, General Zod. Meanwhile, in his recent interview with Variety, James Gunn dropped some major hints on the Superman Legacy plot; most importantly the characterization of Lois Lane.

Rachel Brosnahan aka Lois Lane is the co-lead of Superman Legacy

In his chat with Variety, director James Gunn dropped some exciting updates on Rachel Brosnahan's character Lois Lane, and how she is placed in the story. According to the famous filmmaker, Brosnahan's Lois Lane is not appearing in the film as just the love interest of Clark Kent aka Superman. Instead, she will have a major contribution to how the plot unfolds, right from Clark's transformation into a superhero to creating his new identity as Superman.

"I want to tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion and is the best, most surprising, most moving story I can possibly tell. And if that ends up being just moving, because it’s a fun blast of a film, or if it ends up being moving because you’re sobbing, or it makes you feel that rage, or whatever it makes you feel, I’m good with all of those things as long as it works," revealed James Gunn.

Superman Legacy will focus on Clark Kent's 'workplace origin story'

James Gunn also confirmed that Superman Legacy will not focus on Clark Kent's birth and human upbringing like Henry Cavill's Superman origin story Man Of Steel. The filmmaker and his team have decided to follow the making style of Robert Pattinson's 2022-released film The Batman, which introduces the leading man as the superhero right from its beginning. Superman Legacy will focus more on Clark Kent's role as a journalist of Daily Planet and his bond with Lois Lane.

