Superman Legacy: VFX Supervisor drops an update on James Gunn’s film; Says it has a ‘great’ script

Superman Legacy, the highly anticipated DC project is set to go on floors by the first quarter of 2024. The project, which is helmed by the celebrated filmmaker James Gunn, has been making headlines lately with updates on its star cast and production. David Corenswet has been roped in to play the titular character in Superman Legacy, which features Rachel Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane. Recently, the VFX supervisor of the project, Stephane Ceretti dropped an exciting update on its script.

Superman Legacy VFX supervisor says the script is 'great'

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Stephane Ceretti, who has joined the technical crew of Superman Legacy as the VFX supervisor, dropped a highly exciting update on the film. "I can't tell you much about Superman. I really cannot. But all I can tell you is it's going to be good. It's a great script," revealed Ceretti, who is visibly impressed with the way the DC Studios project is shaping up.

"We're trying hard. We're a good group. It's all a good group of people. A lot of people that have worked with James before that he trusts. We're a very good group in terms of being very honest with each other. So we work well in that sense," added the VFX expert. From Ceretti's words, it is evident that the celebrated filmmaker and his team are working towards creating a fulfilling superhero experience for the cine-goers and Superman fans.

All about Superman Legacy

DC Studios welcomed David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan on board to replace popular stars Henry Cavill and Amy Addams as Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane in June, this year. Earlier, it was rumored that James Bond actor Daniel Craig is approached to play the lead antagonist Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy. But, director Gunn denied the reports in his official Threads account, recently.

However, some unconfirmed reports suggest that many popular DC superheroes including Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific will be seen in the film. But, director Gunn has made it clear that Corenswet and Brosnahan are 'clear protagonists' in the film, while other superheroes will be seen in supporting roles.

