Superman & Lois: Will there be a season four of superhero drama television series? Here's what we know

American superhero drama television series Superman & Lois is all set to air its season finale on June 27, 2023, and fans have been wanting to know if the show is getting renewed. Keep reading to know if the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starrer will have a season four.

Will there be a season four of Superman & Lois?

Television network The CW announced that Superman & Lois will be getting a season four but it will feature fewer episodes as compared to its previous seasons. While the first and second seasons had 15 episodes each, the currently airing season three has a reduced 13 episodes. Meanwhile, season four will have 10 episodes in total. Deadline reports The CW has made some budget cuts and the next season will feature a significantly reduced cast.

Brad Schwartz, President of the network told TV Line, "The ending this season is amazing. You've got some Lex Luthor in there. I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger." Talking about *spoiler* Lois having a deadly breast cancer, Tulloch told Entertainment Weekly, "I felt like it was overall going to be really grounding and an interesting villain to have, because this isn't someone that Clark can just go kick its butt. He's powerless against this, and so is she."

She revealed that she found the concept "pretty fascinating to explore" and added that Lois "has to face the reality" of her being "too sick to" live her life like earlier. The actress felt that this whole experience was "very scary for Clark" who is not used to being afraid of anything. Tulloch concludes that going through this would bring them "a lot closer." Superman & Lois first premiered on February 23, 2021, on The CW with Hoechlin playing Clark Kent aka the superhero Superman and Tulloch playing Lois Lane, a world-renowned journalist.

More about Superman & Lois

The synopsis of the television series reads, "The world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today's society." The currently airing season was filmed in Vancouver from September 2022 to March 2023. The series was originally developed as a spin-off of Supergirl. It also stars Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin as Jonathan Kent and Jordan Kent, Lois and Clark's sons.

