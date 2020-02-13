Superman Red Son: The latest newsreel clip shows the superhero's invincible powers: WATCH

The latest newsreel from the upcoming DC film, Superman Red Son, shows the Soviet Union’s man of steel in action. Read on to know more about the film.

It’s almost time for Superman Red Son to hit the screens and Warner Bros. just treated the eager fans to a clip from the movie which gives a deeper look at the DC superhero’s unbeatable powers. The film features a Russian version of the classic American hero, Superman. The latest clip from the film features an American TV Journalist presenting a report about the superhero found in the Soviet Union. The clip introduces the arrival of the superhero in SU during the height of the Cold War.

“Extraordinary reports coming out of the Soviet Union. Tails of a being, allegedly alien in origin with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. This could be the beginning of a new kind of arms race. This is undoubtedly mere propaganda tailored to send ripples of fear into the west,” the journalist says in the clip. The video features Superman displaying his extraordinary powers as the army makes an unsuccessful attempt at taming him with arms and ammunition.

While Superman, beyond doubt, has always been an American superhero, with his original motto being “Truth, justice, and the American way”, the makers have decided to give his national affiliation a major twist in the latest film. The film explores the possibility of what would have happened if Superman’s Kryptonian rocket crash-landed somewhere in the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War, instead of America. It gives a view of the radical notion of how differently the Cold War might play out if the Man of Steel landed in Siberia instead of Kansas when entered the surface of Earth.

The trailer, which was released in December, featured Superman locking horns with various DC superheroes including Lex Luthor, Batman and Green Lantern. They battle Superman on behalf of the US government. The video also features wonder woman as an American diplomat. In addition to these superheroes, numerous real-world political figures appear in the trailer, including John F. Kennedy and Joseph Stalin. The film, based on DC’s 2003 comic book, will release on January February 25. Check out the clip here:

Read More