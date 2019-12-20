Superman Red Son trailer: A look at Soviet Union’s man of steel

Superman Red Son trailer is out and it will give you a look at Soviet Union’s man of steel. Read on for details.

What if Superman’s Kryptonian rocket crash-landed not in American, but somewhere in the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War? That is exactly the possibility DC is exploring in their upcoming animated movie Superman: Red Son. While Superman, beyond doubt, has always been an American superhero, with his original motto being “Truth, justice, and the American way”, the makers have decided to give his national affiliation a major twist in the latest film.

Superman: Red Son explores the radical notion of how differently the Cold War might play out if the Man of Steel landed in Siberia instead of Kansas when entered the surface of Earth. Following the storyline of the original comic, the trailer features Superman locking horns with various DC superheroes including Lex Luthor, Batman and Green Lantern. They battle Superman on behalf of the US government. The video also features wonder woman as an American diplomat. In addition to these superheroes, numerous real-world political figures appear in the trailer, including John F. Kennedy and Joseph Stalin.

Superman: Red Son was first released by DC as a comic book in 2003 and was later adapted as a motion comic. While the comic book readers have experienced this twist in the story of one of the world’s old superheroes in past, this is the first time the script has been turned into a full-blown animated feature. The film’s cast list includes Jason Isaacs, Roger Craig Smith, Vanessa Marshall, Amy Acker, and Diedrich Bader. The animated adaptation is scheduled to hit movie theatres in early 2020.

Credits :YouTube

