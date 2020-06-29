Superman’s Henry Cavill reveals X Men star Patrick Stewart inspired him after he bombed a major audition

Superman star Henry Cavill reveals that X Men’s Patrick Stewart inspired him in the early days of his acting career, after he bombed a major audition. Read on to know more.

Patrick Stewart inspired Henry Cavill after the Superman actor messed up a major audition in the early days of his acting career. Henry and Patrick recently came together for Variety’s Actors on Actors. During their interaction, Cavill recalled the time he bombed a big audition as a young actor and revealed how the Star Trek legend helped him with his words of encouragement. The incident took place when he was still trying to find his way into Hollywood.

“We met many years ago, I believe it was 2003. You were casting for The Lion in Winter and I had been acting for three years at that stage. My first job was The Count of Monte Cristo when I was 17 years old,” Cavill told Stewart. He recalled messing up the audition because he got too nervous. “My first job was The Count of Monte Cristo when I was 17 years old. I left school one year early. I was extremely nervous to audition in front of an actor of your calibre,” the actor added.

Even though he had practiced for the whole thing, the actor recalled forgetting all his lines during the audition. “I went in to the audition and I had spent weeks learning my lines. By the time I had gotten in there, I had whipped myself into such a frenzy that I completely flubbed the audition. I didn’t remember my lines, and I forgot how to act. Then, I left with my tail between my legs and called my agent immediately,” Cavill said.

“You were very gracious and you said, ‘Thank you very much.’ It was clear to me that I was not going to be getting this role. So, I called my agent and told them as much. They said, ‘Don’t worry about it, there will be other auditions. You’re not going to nail everyone,’” The Witcher actor recalled. “As I was walking down some street in London, I thought, ‘I’m not going to walk away from an audition with Sir Patrick Stewart. So, my agent arranged for me to go back in and you said yes… I did another audition and it went far better,” Cavill shared.

Even though the audition was not good enough to land the role, Stewart encouraged him. “You gave me very kind words and you said, ‘I’m so glad that you came back in.’ That gave me such strength throughout my career and I’ve never forgotten it,” he told Stewart.

