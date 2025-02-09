Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan Reacts 'Positive' Fan Response; Shares Her Experience Working With James Gunn

Rachel Brosnahan who plays the titular DC universe character Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman film, reflected on her time on the film set. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress revealed she had a “blast” working on the superhero project.

She admitted that working with director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran has been a joyful experience. She revealed that Gunn has been dreaming of making a Superman film for quite some time. So to be part of someone else realizing their dreams was special for the actress, as it brought a different energy on set.

When the outlet asked her to comment on the fans' response to the Superman trailer, Brosnahan said it was “so overwhelming but in a positive way.” She can’t believe that so many people watched the trailer in the first place.

Brosnahan’s Lois Lane will star opposite David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman. Speaking about her costar, the House of Cards actress described him as a “Superman nerd.” Since Gunn was too precise with his vision and obsessed with the comic for years, the energy kind of brushed off on them and they had fun with it.

Simultaneously, the actress admitted that watching Gunn turn his dream into reality was “encouraging” to say the least. Her character Lois Lane is renowned in the DC universe as a journalist and Clark Kent’s love interest.

Since her character has been known to people, especially comic book nerds, for decades, Brosnahan had a lot to live up to. The actress revealed that she spoke to journalists to prepare for her role who helped her get inside the head of a modern reporter.

She also disclosed that her character has changed a lot since its inception, especially to make her fit into the modern, intense, and messy era of journalism. The journalists she spoke to helped her build the new version of Lois Lane.

Superman will hit the theaters on July 11.