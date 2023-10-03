Supermodel Gisele Bündchen reveals her ultimate wellness tip; Find out

Gisele Bündchen, renowned supermodel and wellness enthusiast, offers a simple yet profound wellness tip to her fans: immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world. In a recent conversation with People magazine, she emphasized the transformative power of spending time outdoors and how it invigorates her spirit.

Nature's therapeutic bliss

Gisele highlights her most cherished wellness treatment, proclaiming that "Nature is my best wellness treatment." She finds joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as feeling the warmth of the sun on her skin, taking refreshing dips in the ocean, running along sandy shores, and reveling in the sensation of grass beneath her feet. For her, the great outdoors serves as a boundless source of energy and an effective way to feel good.

ALSO READ: How does Gisele Bündchen feel about ex husband Tom Brady moving on with Irina Shayk? Here's what we know

Embracing the Sunshine State

Having recently relocated to Miami, Florida, Gisele expresses how the Sunshine State aligns perfectly with her love for the outdoors. She revels in the abundant sunshine, where she feels her happiest and most alive. Despite the scorching heat that others may find daunting, Gisele embraces it wholeheartedly, attesting to the uplifting power of the sun. She said, “The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, ‘Oh, it’s so hot,’ but I’m like, ‘I love it.’ I love the heat.”

ALSO READ: Tom Brady says he and ex wife Gisele Bundchen are 'learning' with their kids, opens up about co-parenting

Gisele Bündchen's wellness journey extends beyond her love for nature. She emphasizes the importance of strength training in her workout routine, striving to feel stronger every day. Her dedication to holistic wellness emerged from a realization that her previous diet consisted of cigarettes and mocha frappuccinos. Now, she considers her body a sacred temple and engages in activities like meditation, yoga, and jiu-jitsu to nurture her physical and mental well-being. Gisele's commitment to wellness serves as an inspiring reminder to prioritize self-care and appreciate the wonders of the natural world that surrounds us.

ALSO READ: 'It's been a lot — in every area of my life': Gisele Bundchen opened up about her journey post divorce with Tom Brady