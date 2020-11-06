Supernatural fans SHOOK over Despair episode after THIS lead actor REVEALS he’s gay

Supernatural fans freaked out after one of the episodes of the final season aired. The episode titled Despair featured Castiel killing himself post revealing he’s gay to Dean.

Supernatural‘s final season is currently airing and in episode 1518, which was titled Despair, something happened that has fans very upset. *Spoiler Alert* Misha Collins‘ character Castiel was killed off the show after confessing his love for Dean, who is played by Jensen Ackles. To quickly summarize the plot for those who don’t watch, Castiel made a deal with The Entity to allow him to live his life until the moment he’s truly happy. While being faced with the possibility of being killed alongside Dean, Castiel takes his own life by revealing his true feelings for Dean and ultimately reaching that moment of happiness.

Cas told Dean, “I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being. Knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean.” Dean asked Cas why it sounded like a goodbye and he replied, “It is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean.”

DESTIEL BECOMING CANON ONLY FOR CASTIEL TO DIE TWO SECONDS LATER PLEASE THIS IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/ICPobuASEp — perla (@gurlsonfiIm) November 6, 2020

spn writers writing in castiel’s death .2 seconds after doing his confession: pic.twitter.com/3yoq46CeMR — jomi (@serotoningun) November 6, 2020

Fans are upset with this new development because Castiel’s feelings for Dean were never revealed until this moment, but now this storyline won’t be explored. The general consensus is that Castiel revealed he’s gay in this moment, but there are some fans who think he just loved Dean as a best friend. People are also debating if #Destiel is actually “canon,” which means that it actually happened in the fictional universe of the story, unlike fan fiction. The series finale of Supernatural will air on November 19.

