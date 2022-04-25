Supernatural star Jared Padalecki involved in a car accident; Jensen Ackles gives a health update

Jared Padalecki skipped appearing for an event on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at the event where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after being involved in an accident and asked fans to send him their prayers.

Ackles described in detail how Padalecki survived a terrible accident and noted that his Supernatural co-star is currently in a better condition. He said, "I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here." Adding on, he mentioned the accident details saying, "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive", via E!

Jensen mentioned to fans how the actor was saved thanks to the airbag in his car and also stated how Padalecki described being punched by it as "12 rounds with Tyson." Ackles further stressed on how bad the accident was as he asked Jared's fans to send him their love and said, "But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

Padalecki had previously tweeted to inform his fans that he won't be able to attend the event in New York but did not mention anything about his recovery or the accident.

