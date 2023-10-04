'Superstar in my corner': Jason Kelce's hilarious jab at brother Travis and Taylor Swift's relationship

In the world of celebrity romance, it seems there's enough stardom to go around for the Kelce brothers. Jason Kelce, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, recently added some humor to the mix regarding his younger brother Travis Kelce's budding relationship with Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce made a playful joke about Travis and Taylor's relationship

In a playful tweet, Jason shared a photo of his mother, Donna Kelce, and Kevin Miles, the actor known for portraying Jake from State Farm. The picture was taken while they watched Jason's game against the Washington Commanders. In the tweet, Jason quipped, “I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm.” This light-hearted post followed Swift's recent appearances at Travis's football games for two consecutive weeks.

The photo also featured Kevin Miles holding a basket of chicken tenders with ketchup, which caught people's attention. Miles humorously commented, "Seemingly, they were out of ranch 😤," referring to the viral moment when Swift was spotted eating chicken with a combination of ketchup and ranch during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Swift, a long-time Eagles fan, made her presence felt at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after Travis publicly invited her. This followed an earlier encounter where Travis had failed to give Swift his number during her Eras Tour. After Swift cheered for the tight end and his team throughout the entire game, rumors swirled about their budding romance. The two were later seen leaving the stadium looking quite cheerful and even attended a late-night afterparty together with some Chiefs players, where Swift was photographed with her arm around Travis's neck.

Taylor Swift had dinner with her girlfriends post the game

On October 1, Swift, along with her famous friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner, attended another Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, this time against the New York Jets. Despite the buzz surrounding their unlikely relationship, insiders suggest that Donna Kelce, the Kelce brothers' mom, has a positive view of Taylor Swift. An Insider told to the People, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

However, it's important to note that Travis Kelce remains focused on his football career during the NFL season. One source emphasized that “During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, it’s all about the team.”The source described Travis and Taylor's status as more of a "hanging out situation" than full-fledged dating, emphasizing that they are still getting to know each other.

