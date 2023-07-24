Superstar Pride charged with murder for shooting a Panola County resident; Details inside

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder

Superstar Pride, the rapper who went viral for his song Painting Pictures a few months ago on TikTok, has been arrested. He has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting dead a Panola County resident on Wednesday, July 19. Here's what we know of what transpired.

Superstar Pride charged with first-degree murder

Superstar Pride's real name is Cadarrius Pride, who is based out of Mississippi. The rapper has been charged with first-degree murder after he openly shot a man of Panola County on Wednesday last week.

As reported by Action News 5, the Panola County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Highway 35 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 19. They discovered the lifeless body of 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley, who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

While investigating the incident, authorities linked the Painting Pictures rapper to the incident and identified him as the main suspect in the case.

According to News Channel 3, the grandmother of the Victim, Mary Ann Strong, witnessed the crime. Strong has claimed that Wheatley was Pride's barber. As per the witness, she saw the rapper break into Wheatley's house, and chase him out with a gun. In the midst of the confrontation, there were gunshots fired, and Wheatley was eventually shot down.

Strong claimed that the rapper "shot about three times after he [Wheatley] fell and he walked over to me and he pointed the gun at me and asked if I was going to tell it." Uncertain about his intentions, Strong mentioned that the rapper returned to where the victim lay and fired a final shot at his head before departing the scene in a red pickup truck. The authorities later found the abandoned truck in Pope, Mississippi.

ALSO READ: Bob Lee murder case: Here’s everything you need to know about the Cash App founder’s killing

Superstar Pride's father comments on the crime

Jeffery Anderson who is Pride's father said, "It's still something that's got to the looked into to see what all transpired. As of now, it's just so early." As per the reports, the motive of the murder is unclear.

According to Strong, the shooting occurred because Wheatley declined to take part in the rapper's music videos in California. Pride supposedly wanted him to accompany the rapper, but he had refused, stating that he couldn't assist the musician in making more money through these videos.

This year, Pride became famous when his single Painting Pictures reached its peak at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, the song garnered over seven million views on YouTube. After going viral on TikTok, his independent EP titled 5lbs. of Pressure received millions of streams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tupac Shakur murder investigation: New leads emerge as Las Vegas police conduct search warrant