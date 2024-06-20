‘Sure, That Was Super-Fun': Natalie Portman Hints At Potential Return To MCU In Surprising Revelation

Natalie Portman recently hinted that she may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She made an appearance as Jane Foster in Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film Thor. In an interview with Total Film for their Deadpool & Wolverine cover story, Portman discussed how much she enjoyed working on Thor: Love and Thunder and expressed her willingness to return to the MCU as per MovieWeb.

A look back at Portman's MCU journey

Portman's journey in the MCU began with her portrayal of Jane Foster, a character she has reprised three times since her debut. After Thor, she returned to Thor: The Dark World then appeared briefly in Avengers: Endgame, and most recently in Thor: Love and Thunder. Despite her initial departure from the franchise following reported dissatisfaction with The Dark World, Portman's return to Love and Thunder was a surprising moment for fans.

Portman expressed her enthusiasm for Thor: Love and Thunder while discussing her experience working on it. She mentioned it "was so fun and that she had such a great time making it."

The actress continued, "I loved working with Taika [Waititi], and Chris [Hemsworth] is just the greatest, and so is Tessa [Thompson]. I was just laughing all day, every day. There's only my highest love for that experience – and not to mention Australia, which is just the most glorious country."

Advertisement

Her positive remarks are in stark contrast to her earlier feelings following The Dark World.

Openness to returning to the MCU

When asked about a potential return to the MCU, Portman did not rule it out. "Oh, I have no idea. I mean, no one's asked me to. So I don't know. But sure, that was super-fun," she said.

This open-ended response has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom were surprised to see her return in Love and Thunder given her previous stance on leaving the MCU. While there are no concrete plans for her return, Portman's willingness to consider it fuels speculation.

The Thor franchise's future remains uncertain. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was widely expected to be Chris Hemsworth's final film as the character, ended with the possibility of future stories. Despite mixed reviews from fans and critics, there has been no official announcement about Thor 5.

In the meantime, Hemsworth has expressed his willingness to return, saying, "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character. If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'High On Cartoons': Kristen Bell Admits She Hasn't Smoked Cannabis For Nearly 15 Years, Changed Since Having Kids