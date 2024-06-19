‘Surgery Was A Success ’: Don Omar Shares Big Health Update A Day After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Fans of Don Omar have awaited an update related to his health, amid his cancer diagnosis. The Puerto Rican rapper has now come up with a piece of big news. Don Omar has given his fans a reason to rejoice and hope for some of the best performances from him again.

Just a day after the Ojitos Chiquitos artist, revealed news about his cancer diagnosis, he took to social media to announce that he is “cancer free” now. Here’s what the rapper exactly expressed in his post.

Don Omar gives health update amid cancer diagnosis

Recently, the El Señor de la Noche singer disclosed about his battle with cancer on social media.

While this news shocked the music industry, also making his fans and followers feel low, Don Omar has come forth to share a huge and cheering update.

Taking to his personal Instagram, the Ayer La Vi singer shared a picture of himself showing the sign of victory.

The same post that was uploaded on his social media account had the caption, “I woke up today cancer-free and grateful.”

He then went on to thank his supporters during this time of struggle and the ones who had prayed for him throughout his recovery.

Advertisement

“My surgery was a success,” stated the No sé de ella singer, adding that it is now time to recover.

On Monday, June 17, Don Omar announced his ongoing health struggle.

His post which had a picture of his hand with a wristband from what looked like an Orlando-based medical center, read the caption, “Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer.”

However, in-depth details of his cancer diagnosis are still unrevealed.

Don Omar on tour

Don Omar is set to hit the road again this spring for his Back to Reggatón Tour. The first leg of the aforementioned tour began on March 7 and ended on April 21, delivering 20 great performances.

A second leg of the same tour will soon begin on August 7, which will cover cities such as Oakland, California, San Diego, and Portland, Oregon, along with Tampa, Florida, and also Ontario, California.

The stated tour, Back to Reggatón will end on September 15 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Advertisement

The Te Quiero Pa' Mi artist made a grand comeback with his 2023 album Forever King. Following this, his recent tour has been a great success and has earned $17.8 million, as per Billboard Boxscore numbers.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, And Don Omar Join Exciting Lineup Of Hard Rock’s Formula 1 Weekend; Deets Inside