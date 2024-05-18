Suri Cruise Chooses New Name For School Play, Opts For Suri Noelle Instead Of Father Tom Cruise's Name

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise, who turned 18 on April 18, has dropped her father’s name while performing in a recent school play. The aspiring actress instead went with Suri Noelle for the school production of the Broadway musical Head Over Heels.

Noelle, for the record, is Holmes’ middle name. Suri does not have a middle name of her own.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise: From Wedding Bliss to Co-Parenting Challenges

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in April 2006, seven months before their elaborate Italian wedding in November. The pair, however, filed for divorce in June 2012, and the Home Alone actress moved to New York City with their daughter.

The former couple seemingly hinted religion to be an issue when confirming their split, saying, “We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other’s commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents.” For those who may not know, Cruise, 61, famously follows the Church of Scientology.

Suri and Tom are not known to be close, and per In Touch Weekly, the father-daughter duo were last photographed together in September 2013.

About Suri Cruise — She Apparently is a ‘Very Grounded Girl’

Holmes raised Suri in New York City, where she attended an affluent private school. The star kid grew up in front of the public eye, often photographed doing mundane teenage things like grabbing coffee, going shopping, and hanging out with friends.

However, according to a source’s tip to the aforementioned publication in 2019, even though Suri’s parents are famous, “she’s still a very grounded girl.”

“She loves hanging out with her girlfriends, listening to music, dancing, watching TikTok videos, following her favorite social media stars, and of course, talking about cute boys they like,” the source added.

The Top Gun star, in an interview given to Glamour last year, gave a rare update on Suri, saying, “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.”

“I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” Katie said for her part. “She’s an incredible person.”

During the famous pair’s divorce settlement in July 2012, Holmes was awarded the sole custody of Suri.