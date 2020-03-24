Survive Trailer: Sophie Turner goes from ruling Winterfell in Game of Thrones to getting trapped in mountains

The trailer of Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins starrer Survive released on the internet recently. The story revolves around Jane and Paul who land up in abandoned snow-capped mountains after surviving a plane crash and put up a brave fight against the brutal conditions.

The trailer of the Sophie Turner starrer series Survive dropped online recently and it is taking the internet with a storm. The Game Of Thrones actress plays a suicidal woman seeking therapy in the new series. From ruling Winterfell in Game of Thrones to being trapped in the snow-capped mountains in Survive, Sophie Turner seems to have turned her fighter mode on. The story revolves around the 24-year-old Jane who finds company in Paul, played by Corey Hawkins as they turn out to be the only two survivors in the deserted mountains after surviving a plane crash.

As seen in the trailer, Sophie Turner aka Jane seeks therapy and medical help at Lifehouse and soon its time for her to go home. She hides about her hallucinations and sets back for home when her nightmares turn into reality and she witnesses a plane crash. The only choice she is left with is to team up with Paul in order to come out of the situation alive. Amidst wilderness and the biting cold, Sophie Turner is seen putting up a brave fight for her life. She escapes wolves and an avalanche, survives a plane crash, walks through the snow and much more in the new series.

Check out the trailer:

The Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins starrer is all set to release on Quibi, on April 6, 2020. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Alex Morel. Going by the new streaming service's format, Survive will comprise 15-minute or shorter episodes that are designed to be viewed on a phone. While it feels like we're on a house arrest owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the globe, the new suspense thriller comes as a treat to all of us and will surely turn out to be a source of entertainment for us in this social distancing period.

