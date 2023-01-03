Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter: Where to watch, release date and 6 other details about the docuseries

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse While Surviving R. Kelly, the docuseries initially debuted four years ago, the final chapter of the same has now been released in 2023. The trailer for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter was previously released on December 15 and it showcased how the last part will deal with the aftermath of the state and federal trials that Kelly faced and was eventually convicted for the same.

At the moment, Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence in prison, after being found guilty on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2022. The disgraced rapper was also found guilty in Chicago on three counts of child pornography for filming himself sexually abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter and also faces charges in other jurisdictions. The final chapter of the R. Kelly docuseries follows the survivors and their families as the prepare to testify at the high-profile court proceeding. Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter release date The final season of Surviving R. Kelly released on Monday, January 2 and January 3 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime, three years after its second part came out. The official synopsis for the last chapter of the Peabody award-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary series read, "While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world." What is the Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter about? The third and final installment of Surviving R. Kelly centers around the trial that put the rapper behind bars and also focuses on the journalists who covered the trial, as well as other features accounts of legal and trauma experts as reported by Variety.

R.Kelly's charges and conviction In July 2022, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, months after he was convicted on all nine counts in a high-profile sex trafficking case. The US District Judge Ann Donnelly handed down the sentence in New York after several of Kelly's victims addressed him at the hearing as they presented their accounts. The trial centred on the allegations of six people during which prosecutors said Kelly was a serial sexual predator who abused young women, as well as underage girls and boys, for more than two decades. NBC news had reported how Judge Donnelly delivered the sentence to Kelly saying, "You took advantage of their hopes and dreams, holding teenagers in your house trapped. You were at the top of your organization, and you raped and beat them, separated them from their families and forced them to do unspeakable things."

Surviving R. Kelly's producer Jesse Daniels on docuseries' impact Surviving R. Kelly, the docuseries did manage to make an impact and helped the singer's conviction and speaking about the same, producer Jesse Daniels told Variety, how when they first began speaking to survivors, it was pre-#MeTo movement they were worried that they were not going to be heard or believed. Daniels also credited journalists such as Jim DeRogatis who has been on the story for over 30 years and also attended the trial day in and day out. The producer further also maintained that not only Surviving R. Kelly, the series but many people contributed to the eventual conviction of the singer. Azriel Clary's testimony The final chapter of the docuseries will cover, R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary's testimony. who revealed that she lied when she publicly defended the singer during an interview with Gayle King in 2019. Clary accused Kelly of abuse ad also maintained that he "coached" his girlfriends on what to say to the public. The episode also details the intimidation tactics used against her family. Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter Ep 2 The final part of the docuseries released over two days and while the first one will cover Azriel Clary's story, the second episode which will be a two-hour finale will be focusing on the testimonies of Jane Doe #1 and several John Does, as the survivors take the stand with victim impact statements leading up to the 2022 verdict. As per Variety, accusers of R. Kelly have said he kept them as sex slaves, locked in his home with no access to their families or the outside world. The six-week trial in 2022 also revealed how the singer used employees and intermediaries to lure fans and hopeful singers into sexually abusive conditions. He was accused of locking them in rooms without food or access to a bathroom for days. After his 2022 conviction, Kelly faces further sentencing in February 2023 for counts of child pornography and enticing a minor. (If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

