Survivor 45 Episode 7: Who gets eliminated and the remaining survivors in game

In the latest episode of Survivor 45, things got pretty exciting. The game moved into the post-merge phase, where the remaining 12 castaways faced a unique twist. They were split into two groups, and this decision meant that some of them were about to become jury members.

The focus of the night was on two players who faced elimination

Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup

Sifu, known for his martial arts skills, had a tough time finding his footing in the game. His unpredictable and chaotic approach made him an early target on the Reba tribe, even before the merge. His former tribe members turned their backs on him, and things didn't look great. When the merge came, Sifu found himself surrounded by three players from the Belo tribe in his mini-tribe. He had a feeling that his position in the game wasn't secure. While there was a brief consideration of targeting Bruce, Sifu's intuition was right, and he was unanimously voted out.

Kaleb Gebrewold

Kaleb's Survivor journey was nothing short of remarkable. He was one of the two players who made it to the merge from the doomed Lulu tribe. At one point, it seemed like he might get voted out by his closest ally. But even when he found himself in a vulnerable position again, he didn't give up. Kaleb pulled off a massive move, making Survivor history by playing his Shot in the Dark. This move nullified a whopping eleven votes against him! Later, when he ended up in a new group of six, Kaleb believed there was a way forward as he joined forces with former Belos. Unfortunately, it was Katurah who decided to snuff out Kaleb's light, voting him out and sending him to the jury.

This episode of Survivor was filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and game-changing moments. The castaways had to navigate treacherous waters as alliances shifted, and the gameplay reached new heights.

Who's left in the Survivor 45 game?

–Austin Li Coon

–Bruce Perreault

–Dee Valladares

–Drew Basile

–Emily Flippen

–Jake O'Kane

–Julie Alley

–Katurah Topps

–Kellie Nalbandian

–Kendra McQuarrie

The Survivor journey continues, and every episode brings new challenges, alliances, and eliminations. Fans can't wait to see what happens next in this thrilling and unpredictable season.

