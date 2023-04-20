Survivor Ralph Yarl reveals what shooter Andrew Lester said to him before he fled

16-year-old black teen Ralph Yarl was shot twice by Andrew Lester in Missouri. Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and will face life imprisonment; here is what happened.

Black teen shot twice in Missouri

Ralph Yarl mistakenly rang Andrew Lester’s bell after arriving at the address. Lester was about to head to bed when he heard his doorbell ring; Lester claims he spotted a “Black male approximately 6 feet tall pulling on the storm door handle.” Ralph’s testimony contradicts it as he states that he did not attempt to touch the door and had never been on the property before that night. Without questioning the 16-year-old, Andrew grabbed a 32 revolver and shot the boy. Ralph later told the cops that he was “immediately shot in the head” and collapsed to the ground when Lester fired his second shot aiming at his hand this time.

The last words Ralph heard were, “Don’t come around here,” as he ran for his life, not risking being shot again. After shooting the young boy, Lester called the cops while Ralph ran through the neighborhood screaming, desperate for help. The police reported that Lester “repeatedly expressed concern for the victim.” The police also recovered the 32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver that Ralph was shot with. It had two spent rounds in the cylinder.

CCTV footage from Andrew Lester’s home

The police were able to get their hands on the drive connected to the house’s security cameras; what was strange was that the footage was “no longer functional.” Lester’s home also had a sign that warned solicitors and trespassers off his property. According to The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s report, Lester surrendered himself to detention at 1:30 pm on April 18, which was more than 20 hours after charges were filed against him. He was released within two hours after paying 10 percent of the bail amount, a $200,000 bond. Ralph Yarl is now recovering physically and mentally.

