Survivor Season 43 cast and premiere date

Survivor is one of the longest-running reality TV shows and is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet currently with the release of a new season. In the show, a group of strangers is stranded in a remote location, and they have to find ways to provide food, shelter, and fire for themselves. The person who survives till the end wins a million dollars. CBS Survivor season 43 is going to premiere on September 21, 2022, and fans are eager to know who the castaways are this season. So, let's take a look at the Survivor season 43 cast.

Survivor season 43 cast: Meet the cast competing for a whopping cash prize

1. Cassidy Clark

Cassidy Clark is from Plano, Texas, and is currently residing in Austin, Texas. She is 26 years old and is a designer by profession.

2. Cody Assenmacher

Cody is a 35-year-old man from Preston, Iowa, and his occupation is 'elevator sales.' He currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii.

3. Dwight Moore

This young man is from Palo Alto, Calif, and is a graduate student. He is 22 years old and currently lives in Collierville, Tenn.

4. Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

A clinical psychologist by profession, Elisabeth is from Atlanta, Ga and her current residence is Salt Lake City, Utah. She is 31 years old.

5. Geo Bustamante

Geo Bustamante works as a Project Manager in Honolulu, Hawaii. He hails from Miami, Fla, and is 36 years old.

6. James Jones

He is an event planner and works in Philadelphia, Pa. He is from the same place and is 37 years old.

7. Jeanine Zheng

A UX designer by profession, Jeanine Zheng currently resides in San Francisco, Calif, and is 24 years old. She is from South Hamilton, Mass.

8. Jesse Lopez

Jesse Lopez is from Venice, Calif, and currently resides in Durham, N.C. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and is 30 years old.

9. Justine Brennan

Her occupation is cyber security sales, and she is currently residing in Marina Del Rey, Calif. She is 29 years old and is from Sunnyvale, Calif.

10. Karla Cruz Godoy

She works as an educational project manager and currently resides in Newark. She is from San Diego, Calif, and is 28 years old.

11. Lindsay Carmine

A pediatric nurse by profession, Lindsay is 42 years old and is from Greensboro, N.C. She is currently living in Downingtown, Pa.

12. Mike “Gabler” Gabler

He is a heart valve specialist and his hometown is Houston, Texas. He is 52 years old and currently resides in Meridian, Idaho.

13. Morriah Young

Her hometown is Philadelphia, Pa and she lives in her hometown. She is a teacher by profession and is 28 years old.

14. Nneka Ejere

A pharmacist by profession, she hails from Weatherford, Texas, and resides in the same city. She is 43 years old.

15. Noelle Lambert

Her occupation is U.S. Paralympian and her hometown is Londonderry. She currently resides in Manchester and is 25 years old.

16. Owen Knight

She is from New Orleans, LA, and is a college admissions director by profession. She is 30 years old and is from Bethesda.

17. Ryan Medrano

Ryan Medrano is 25 years old and currently resides in El Paso, Texas. He is from Savannah, GA. He works as a warehouse associate and is 25 years old.

18. Sami Layadi

He is one of the youngest castaways of this season and is from Las Vegas. He works as a pet cremator in Las Vegas.

The upcoming season will be hosted by Jeff Probst and will premiere on September 21 at 8 pm. According to CBS, this season will be full of thrilling elements. We hope this new season is as exciting as the previous ones.

