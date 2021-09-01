Survivor star Parvati Shallow REQUESTS temporary restraining order amid divorce from John Fincher

Parvati Shallow, a survivor alum, is seeking a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, John Fincher, for domestic violence protection. After almost four years of marriage, the 38-year-old Florida native filed for divorce on August 24. According to Us Weekly on Friday, August 27, the 38-year-old John Fincher urged the judge to reject Shallow's plea for protection.

Shallow has asked Fincher not to "harass, attack, hit, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise)" her or "contact, either directly or indirectly, [her] in any manner." She also wants Fincher to keep at least 100 yards away from her, her house, her job, and her car. The Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains star has asked for supervised visitation with the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Ama. However, in court documents acquired by Us Weekly, John responded by describing an August 20 incident in which he and Parvati reportedly argued over whether Ama could sleep at a friend's house.

“During the argument, which lasted a few minutes, Parvati and I both raised our voices,” the California native recalled. “Parvati was sitting on a couch during the argument. I was standing. At the end of the argument, I walked over to the couch where Parvati was sitting. I reached forward and grabbed Parvati’s phone which was on the couch. Parvati swung her arms and hands at me when I picked up her phone. Parvati's hands touched my arm and my torso. I grabbed the phone and walked away, toward the front door of the house.” “I did not hit, kick, push or in any other way have any physical contact with Parvati at any time [that night],” Fincher stated.

Meanwhile, Shallow, on the other hand, said Fincher "got in my face" and was "verbally and physically aggressive" during the dispute, which she claimed was not the first time. “It made me feel really scared, as if he'd passed a line and his anger had overtaken him, and he couldn't control himself,” she said in her plea. However, in his answer, the Survivor: Samoa star claimed that he should be “given the chance to have a hearing on the custody and visitation orders” sought by his estranged wife before the court makes any final judgments.

