Survivors Alum Tony Vlachos And Carolyn Wiger To Join The Traitors Season 3 Cast; All We Know So Far

Survivor stars Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger are joining The Traitors Season 3! Tony Vlachos, a two-time Survivor winner, and Carolyn Wiger, a finalist from Season 44, will compete with 19 other celebrities and reality stars for a $250,000 prize in a Scottish castle, reports Collider.

Tony Vlachos won Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28) and Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40), but was voted out early in Survivor: Game Changers. Carolyn Wiger was a finalist in Survivor Season 44. They join fellow Survivor alumni like Stephenie LaGrossa and Cirie Fields, who won The Traitors Season 1, and Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who appeared in Season 2.

The Traitors is a psychological competition similar to the party game mafia, where players must figure out who among them are traitors. Alan Cumming, known for his role in The Good Wife, returns as the host for the third season.

Other members rumored to join The Traitors Season 3 cast

Speculation about the Season 3 cast has been rampant since Peacock announced the renewal in February 2021. Rumored participants include Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, hinted at by Phaedra Parks from Season 2, though this hasn't been confirmed.

Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac denied joining, despite initial interest. Other rumored names include Real Housewives' Dolores Catania and Big Brother alum Britney Haynes.

After the success of former The Challenge contestants Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella in Season 2, other challengers are eager to join. Jemmye Carroll has shown interest, and Cory Wharton, who missed out on Season 1, also wants to participate, as reported by TV Insider. Peacock has yet to confirm the official cast list, so fans are eagerly awaiting more details.

Executive producers Mike Cotton and Toni Ireland discussed the casting process for the show, focusing on the need for contestants with a wide range of skills and personalities. They aim to have a mix of fierce competitors and cunning strategists to create an exciting experience for viewers, per Economic Times.

While there's no release date for Season 3 yet, the first two seasons of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates!

